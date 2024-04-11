Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,471,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,097 shares.The stock last traded at $47.51 and had previously closed at $47.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

