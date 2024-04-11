Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 795,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

