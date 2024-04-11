Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 241,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock remained flat at $35.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,818. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.