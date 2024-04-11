Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

