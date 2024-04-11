Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $211.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $189.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

