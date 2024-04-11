Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Seanergy Maritime in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SHIP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

SHIP stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 million, a PE ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $39.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

