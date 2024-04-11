Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 320 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $812.45. 96,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,226. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $887.80 and its 200 day moving average is $722.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

