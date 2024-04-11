Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 320 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $812.45. 96,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,226. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $887.80 and its 200 day moving average is $722.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

