Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,763,000 after purchasing an additional 393,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.58. 216,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,375. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

