Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $274.12. 58,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

