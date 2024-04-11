Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,958,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $29.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,351.52. The company had a trading volume of 543,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,296.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,097.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $626.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

