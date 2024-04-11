Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $29.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,351.52. The stock had a trading volume of 543,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,745. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $626.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,296.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,097.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

