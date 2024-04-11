Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 2,820,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,477,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

