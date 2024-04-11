Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 3,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.66 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.