Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Novartis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $94.37 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

