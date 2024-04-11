Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells £395,069.58 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.35), for a total value of £395,069.58 ($500,024.78).

Shares of LON SRP traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.35). 1,347,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,040. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.10 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

