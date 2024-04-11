Sernova (TSE:SVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 327309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Sernova Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$119.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

