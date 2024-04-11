Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Neutral Rating from CL King

CL King reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.70.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $329.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.