Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Grows By 300.0%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alumina Price Performance
Shares of AWCMY opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Alumina has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
About Alumina
