Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Grows By 300.0%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alumina Price Performance

Shares of AWCMY opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Alumina has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It operates bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

