Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Grows By 300.0%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Benesse Price Performance
Shares of BSEFY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Benesse has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $19.81.
Benesse Company Profile
