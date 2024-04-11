Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Grows By 300.0%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Benesse Price Performance

Shares of BSEFY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Benesse has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

