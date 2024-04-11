Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Declines By 75.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bilfinger Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of Bilfinger stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037. Bilfinger has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.
Bilfinger Company Profile
