Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Declines By 75.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bilfinger Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Bilfinger stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037. Bilfinger has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.