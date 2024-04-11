Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Declines By 63.9%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $80.38.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Boliden AB (publ)

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

