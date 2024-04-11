Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Declines By 39.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
BTVCF remained flat at $10.37 on Thursday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.
Britvic Company Profile
