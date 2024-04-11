Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Declines By 39.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

BTVCF remained flat at $10.37 on Thursday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

