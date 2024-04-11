Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Increases By 145.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHCNL traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%.

