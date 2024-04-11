Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Rises By 315.6%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 315.6% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 710,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 91,842 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,501,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 228,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LDSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,149. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

