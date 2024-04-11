Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Expands By 295.7%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 295.7% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on First Wave BioPharma from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FWBI

First Wave BioPharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FWBI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,891. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.