Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Expands By 295.7%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 295.7% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on First Wave BioPharma from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.
View Our Latest Report on FWBI
First Wave BioPharma Trading Up 0.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Wave BioPharma
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- SMART Global Gets 25% Discount: Analysts Lift Targets
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.