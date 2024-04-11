Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Expands By 150.0%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Halfords Group Stock Performance
HLFDY stock remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.
Halfords Group Company Profile
