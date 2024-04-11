Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Expands By 150.0%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

HLFDY stock remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

