Short Interest in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declines By 52.7%

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SRV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. 8,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,387. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 13.48%.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

