Short Interest in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Increases By 18,500.0%

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 18,500.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NZUS opened at $28.68 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $2.29 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of -1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

