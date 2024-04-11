Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declines By 56.6%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 9,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

