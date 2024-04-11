Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Grows By 825.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TYCMY stock opened at C$22.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.53. Tingyi has a 1 year low of C$18.09 and a 1 year high of C$35.62.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Further Reading

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

