Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Grows By 800.0%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMRAY remained flat at $14.51 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Tomra Systems ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1199 dividend. This is an increase from Tomra Systems ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Tomra Systems ASA’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

