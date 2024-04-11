Short Interest in Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Increases By 100.0%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
TNLX remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Trans-Lux has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.59.
About Trans-Lux
