Short Interest in Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Increases By 100.0%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

TNLX remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Trans-Lux has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.59.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

