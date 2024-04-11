Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Drops By 90.0%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

About US Nuclear

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.