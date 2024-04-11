Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Drops By 90.0%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About US Nuclear
