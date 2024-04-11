SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Up 4.6%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 109,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 446,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $185,285. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,209 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

