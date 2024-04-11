Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sidus Space Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

