Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.69.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.6 %

WCN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.46. 195,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,508. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

