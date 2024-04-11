Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $517.84. 122,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,148. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.50 and a 200-day moving average of $476.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

