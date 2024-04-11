Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.32. The company had a trading volume of 505,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

