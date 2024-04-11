Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

Tesla stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,111,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,122,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

