Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 6,199,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,382,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.