Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 251,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,059 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,989,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMOM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 3,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $865.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.01.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

