Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,449. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

