Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.82.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $466.83. 764,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,684. The company has a market cap of $435.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.59 and a 200 day moving average of $430.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

