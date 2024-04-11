Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.