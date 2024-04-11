Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $62.80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SQM opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $83.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

