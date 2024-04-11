Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.