Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $487.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

