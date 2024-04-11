SOLVE Price Tops $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $491,397.67 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002513 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

