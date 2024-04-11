Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Down 2.8%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.58. Approximately 22,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 208,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 894,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.